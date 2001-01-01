Piątek 12 czerwca 2020 Jim Keller po dwóch latach odchodzi z Intela

Autor: Zbyszek | źródło: WccFTech | 05:31 Jim Keller, jeden z projektantów procesorów cieszących się obecnie największym uznaniem w branży, zdecydował się na odejście z firmy Intel, w której zatrudniony był od maja 2018 roku. O zmianie poinformował główny dyrektor zarządzający Intela, Venkata "Murthy" Renduchintala, który jednocześnie podziękował Kellerowi za jego wkład. Według niego Keller podją wiele szybkich i trafnych decyzji, a w oczach inżynierów i projektantów Intela był mistrzem, mającym wielką pasję do inżynierii krzemowej i nieustępliwość w dążeniu do innowacji. Jim Keller rozstaje się z Intelem z powodów osobistych, i pozostanie jeszcze w kontakcie z dotychczasowym zespołem przez 6 miesięcy w roli doradczej.



Część obowiązków Kellera związanych m.in z układaniem map drogowych i podejmowaniem ważnych decyzji projektowych dotyczących CPU przejmie teraz Raja Koduri.



Jednocześnie Venkata "Murthy" Renduchintala poinformował o rozpoczęciu prac nad reorganizacją struktury w dziale projektowym. W jej ramach awanse otrzymali Sundari Mitra, Navid Shahriari, Daaman Hejmadi i Eugene Scuteri, którzy zostali awansowani na wiceprezesów i jednocześnie pokierują pracami działów: IP Engineering Group, Manufacturing and Product Engineering Group, Cloent Engineering Group oraz Xeon and Networking Engineering Group.



Wszystkie te zmiany mają być dopiero początkiem "kolejnego etapu ewolucji" kadry inżynierskiej Intela, w ramach której Venkata "Murthy" Renduchintala zapowiedział wdrożenie nowej struktury organizacyjnej i planu sukcesji.



Informacje pochodzą z wewnętrznej notatki, jaką Renduchintala rozesłał do pracowników firmy Intel. Z jej pełną treścią (w języku angielskim) można zapoznać się poniżej.







Team



I am writing to share the news that for personal reasons Jim Keller has resigned from Intel after two years, effective today. Prior to his departure, Jim will take on a consulting role for six months to assist with the transition. I am very sad to see him go and wish him well.



Many of us have witnessed first-hand Jim’s technical strength in CPU design and passion for silicon engineering. He was a champion of our technologists and fearless in his pursuit of innovation. I personally very much appreciated his efforts to help us advance Intel’s product leadership.



Now is the right time to implement a new organizational structure and succession plan to continue our focus on execution, decision-making and innovation. We are creating a nimbler structure with groups formed from teams previously in SEG and IPSG that will provide clear accountability and greater alignment with the business units.



We have a vastly experienced team of technical leaders within TSCG and I am fortunate to be able to draw on this talent as we evolve the team. I am pleased to announce that Sundari Mitra, Gene Scuteri, Daaman Hejmadi and Navid Shahriari will take on new leadership roles reporting to me, effective immediately. Here is a high-level overview of the new structure:



IP Engineering group - Sundari, formerly the CEO and founder of NetSpeed Systems and presently leading CICG, will expand her current charter and lead a newly created team focused on developing best-in class IP. Forming this team is the next step in our journey to further amplify our focus on delivering high quality IP with clean and verifiable interfaces to our system-on-chip (SOC) engineering teams. Anwar Awad and Ahmad Zaidi, and their teams, will join this new group.

Xeon and Networking Engineering group - Gene, an accomplished engineering leader in the semiconductor industry, will expand his current charter and lead a team accountable for developing critical products that will enable DPG to deliver on its broad roadmap objectives. Gloria Leong and Nevine Nassif, and their teams, will join this group. In agreement with Navin Shenoy, Gene will join DPG staff.

Client Engineering group - with more than two decades of experience leading teams delivering advanced SOCs both inside and outside of Intel, Daaman will return to leading this team to focus on SOC execution and designing next generation client, device and chipset products. Uri Frank, Mike Hurley, Boyd Phelps, and their teams, will join this group. In agreement with GB, Daaman will join CCG staff.

Manufacturing and Product Engineering group - Navid, an experienced Intel leader who took over the MPE group about a year-and-a-half year ago, will continue to drive the transformation of this vital team. They will continue to execute on their charter, which includes delivering comprehensive pre-production test suites and component debug capabilities to enable high-quality, high-volume manufacturing.

The PESG organization, led by Kalyan Thumaty, will continue to report to Daaman and continue to provide key horizontal support serving all SOC design communities.

The IVE organization, led by Karin Eibschitz, will report to me on an interim basis in order to give Karin and the leadership team time to evaluate their optimal placement within TSCG that maximizes the impact of this vital function.

In addition, Sailesh Kottapalli, Rajesh Kumar and Debbie Marr will now report to Raja Koduri in IAGS, who continues to drive the architecture roadmap for the company.

Finally, we will be working with Jim and Daaman’s executive offices on how best to structure support moving forward.



Empowering these leaders will enable quicker decisions, drive stronger strategic alignment, build more cohesive teams, and ultimately yield faster product development. This transition also emphasizes the importance of Intel’s IDM advantage and ensures we play a bigger role in our customers’ success in the smart and connected compute era.



Each of the new leaders will communicate the next level of detail for their organizations soon. In the meantime, we will hold three live webcasts, beginning this afternoon, to discuss the new structure and answer questions. You will receive separate invites for all three, and I hope you can join one of them. If you are unable to join the live webcasts, a replay will be available.



Please join me in congratulating Sundari, Gene, Daaman and Navid as they take on their new roles. Please give them your full support as we begin the next phase of evolution of our world class engineering organization.



Kind regards,



Murthy



