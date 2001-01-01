|
TwojePC.pl © 2001 - 2020
|
|
|
|Czwartek 18 czerwca 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Ogromny pakiet gier i książek za 28 euro od Humble Bundle
Autor: Wedelek | źródło: Humble Bundle | 05:45
|
|Serwis Humble Bundle ruszył z nową akcją o nazwie Fight for Racial Justice w ramach której wpłacając minimum 28 euro możemy stać się właścicielami zestawu gier i książek wartych około 1200 dolarów. Akcja potrwa jeszcze niespełna sześć godzin, pełny dochód jaki zostanie z niej uzyskany trafi na cele charytatywne. Humble Bundle przewidział też bonus dla nowych użytkowników w postaci miesięcznej subskrypcji Humble Choice w ramach której co miesiąc otrzymujemy kod do wybranej gry – wskazujemy jedną ze 180 dostępnych w tej chwili pozycji. Aby pozyskać opisywany pakiet należy odwiedzić TĘ stronę.
Pakiet obejmuje następujące pozycje:
• Baba Is You
• Hyper Light Drifter
• The Jackbox Party Pack 4
• Spelunky
• Football Manager 2020
• Kerbal Space Program
• Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
• >observer_
• NBA 2K20
• Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing
• FTL: Advanced Edition
• BioShock™ Remastered
• This War of Mine
• Endless Space® - Collection
• Armello
• Age of Wonders III
• Overlord II
• Surviving Mars
• Kingdom: Classic
• Eastside Hockey Manager
• GoNNER BLüEBERRY EDiTION
• Overgrowth
• Company of Heroes 2
• The Ball
• SUPER TIME FORCE ULTRA
• System Shock: Enhanced Edition
• System Shock 2
• Broken Age
• Fully Gaze Controll-able!
• Newt One
• All You Can Eat
• A New Beginning - Final Cut
• No Time to Explain Remastered
• Knights of Pen & Paper 2
• StarCrossed
• Vertiginous Golf
• EarthNight
• Plunge
• Pesterquest
• Realpolitiks
• Elite Dangerous
• My Memory of Us
• MirrorMoon EP
• In Between
• Gunscape Standard Edition
• Neo Cab
• Regular Human Basketball
• Planet of the Eyes
• Crowntakers
• FRAMED Collection
• Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker
• Attack on Titan Anthology (Hajime Isayama)
• Ghost in the Shell: Global Neural Network (Max Gladstone, Alex de Campi, Brenden Fletcher, Giannis Milonogiannis)
• Shaft: A Complicated Man (David F. Walker)
• Black History in Its Own Words (Ron Wimberly)
• Prince of Cats (Ron Wimberly)
• Bitter Root Vol. 1
• The Man Who Cried I Am (John A. Williams)
• Twelve Years A Slave (Solomon Northup)
• Black Women in Science: A Black History Book for Kids (Kimberly Brown Pellum PhD)
• Starfinder Core Rulebook
• RESIST!: Tales From a Future Worth Fighting Against (Gary Whitta, Hugh Howey)
• Falling In Love With Hominids (Nalo Hopkinson)
• Yo, Miss: A Graphic Look at High School (Lisa Wilde)
• Six Days in Cincinnati (Dan Méndez Moore, Dan P. Moore)
• Decolonizing Wealth (Edgar Villanueva)
• Decolonizing Wealth Audiobook
• The Book of Awesome Black Americans (Monique L. Jones)
• Unsung America (Prerna Lal)
• Seven Sisters and a Brother (Marilyn Allman Maye, Harold S Buchanan, Jannette O. Domingo, Joyce Frisby Baynes, Marilyn J. Holifield, Myra E. Rose Rose, Bridget Van Gronigen Warren, Aundrea White Kelley)
• The Lessons of Ubuntu: How an African Philosophy Can Inspire Racial Healing in America (Mark Mathabane)
• The Power of Protest: A Visual History of the Moments That Changed the World (Brenda Griffing)
• Feed The Resistance: Recipes + Ideas for Getting Involved (Julia Turshen)
• We Are the Change: Words of Inspiration from Civil Rights Leaders (Harry Belafonte)
• The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy (Violet Blue)
• The Rust Programming Language (Steve Klabnik and Carol Nichols)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D O D A J K O M E N T A R Z
|
|
|
|
Aby dodawać komentarze, należy się wpierw zarejestrować, ewentualnie jeśli posiadasz już swoje konto, należy się zalogować.
|
|
|
|
|