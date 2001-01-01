Czwartek 18 czerwca 2020 Ogromny pakiet gier i książek za 28 euro od Humble Bundle

Autor: Wedelek | źródło: Humble Bundle | 05:45 Serwis Humble Bundle ruszył z nową akcją o nazwie Fight for Racial Justice w ramach której wpłacając minimum 28 euro możemy stać się właścicielami zestawu gier i książek wartych około 1200 dolarów. Akcja potrwa jeszcze niespełna sześć godzin, pełny dochód jaki zostanie z niej uzyskany trafi na cele charytatywne. Humble Bundle przewidział też bonus dla nowych użytkowników w postaci miesięcznej subskrypcji Humble Choice w ramach której co miesiąc otrzymujemy kod do wybranej gry – wskazujemy jedną ze 180 dostępnych w tej chwili pozycji. Aby pozyskać opisywany pakiet należy odwiedzić TĘ stronę.



Pakiet obejmuje następujące pozycje:



• Baba Is You

• Hyper Light Drifter

• The Jackbox Party Pack 4

• Spelunky

• Football Manager 2020

• Kerbal Space Program

• Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

• >observer_

• NBA 2K20

• Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing

• FTL: Advanced Edition

• BioShock™ Remastered

• This War of Mine

• Endless Space® - Collection

• Armello

• Age of Wonders III

• Overlord II

• Surviving Mars

• Kingdom: Classic

• Eastside Hockey Manager

• GoNNER BLüEBERRY EDiTION

• Overgrowth

• Company of Heroes 2

• The Ball

• SUPER TIME FORCE ULTRA

• System Shock: Enhanced Edition

• System Shock 2

• Broken Age

• Fully Gaze Controll-able!

• Newt One

• All You Can Eat

• A New Beginning - Final Cut

• No Time to Explain Remastered

• Knights of Pen & Paper 2

• StarCrossed

• Vertiginous Golf

• EarthNight

• Plunge

• Pesterquest

• Realpolitiks

• Elite Dangerous

• My Memory of Us

• MirrorMoon EP

• In Between

• Gunscape Standard Edition

• Neo Cab

• Regular Human Basketball

• Planet of the Eyes

• Crowntakers

• FRAMED Collection

• Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker

• Attack on Titan Anthology (Hajime Isayama)

• Ghost in the Shell: Global Neural Network (Max Gladstone, Alex de Campi, Brenden Fletcher, Giannis Milonogiannis)

• Shaft: A Complicated Man (David F. Walker)

• Black History in Its Own Words (Ron Wimberly)

• Prince of Cats (Ron Wimberly)

• Bitter Root Vol. 1

• The Man Who Cried I Am (John A. Williams)

• Twelve Years A Slave (Solomon Northup)

• Black Women in Science: A Black History Book for Kids (Kimberly Brown Pellum PhD)

• Starfinder Core Rulebook

• RESIST!: Tales From a Future Worth Fighting Against (Gary Whitta, Hugh Howey)

• Falling In Love With Hominids (Nalo Hopkinson)

• Yo, Miss: A Graphic Look at High School (Lisa Wilde)

• Six Days in Cincinnati (Dan Méndez Moore, Dan P. Moore)

• Decolonizing Wealth (Edgar Villanueva)

• Decolonizing Wealth Audiobook

• The Book of Awesome Black Americans (Monique L. Jones)

• Unsung America (Prerna Lal)

• Seven Sisters and a Brother (Marilyn Allman Maye, Harold S Buchanan, Jannette O. Domingo, Joyce Frisby Baynes, Marilyn J. Holifield, Myra E. Rose Rose, Bridget Van Gronigen Warren, Aundrea White Kelley)

• The Lessons of Ubuntu: How an African Philosophy Can Inspire Racial Healing in America (Mark Mathabane)

• The Power of Protest: A Visual History of the Moments That Changed the World (Brenda Griffing)

• Feed The Resistance: Recipes + Ideas for Getting Involved (Julia Turshen)

• We Are the Change: Words of Inspiration from Civil Rights Leaders (Harry Belafonte)

• The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy (Violet Blue)

• The Rust Programming Language (Steve Klabnik and Carol Nichols)



